Griezmann: Who cares if we play ugly?

Atletico Madrid star Antoine Griezmann is disinterested in claims his team play an "ugly" style as they search for a double.

Arturo Vidal slammed Diego Simeone's men for their style after Bayern Munich crashed out of the Champions League against Atletico in the semi-finals.

While Griezmann and Co. will face rivals Real Madrid in the decider on May 28, Atletico have been questioned, but the France international said that was of no concern.

"We're in the final and that's the only thing that matters to us. Who cares what football we play?" Griezmann said, via AS.

"It works for us."

Simeone's team, who are also level on points with La Liga leaders Barcelona, have become known for their well-organised, counter-attacking style.

Griezmann was full of praise for the Argentine coach, saying he had managed to change his mentality as a player.

"He always asks for more, he never wants you to slacken off - there should always be tension, in training in our games and he always seems to find the right words to say to you, so that you give everything and you're at 100 per cent," he said.

"He has turned me into a better player, a goalscorer - before I didn't score as many goals as I am now. I've also improved in training.

"Every day I learn from him - he's turned me into a winner."

Griezmann has 31 goals in all competitions this season ahead of his team's trip to Levante on Sunday.