Madrid derby goalscorers

Sergio Ramos celebrates after scoring for Real Madrid against Atletico Madrid in the 2016 Champions League final.

Atlético Madrid went without a win against fierce rivals Real Madrid for over 13 years between 1999 and 2013.

At one point, Real fans even raised a banner which read: "Wanted: worthy rival for decent derby".

The arrival of Diego Simeone at Atleti changed the Rojiblancos' fortunes in the famous fixture, even if the red and whites did lose out twice to their fierce rivals in Champions League finals in 2014 and 2016.

Here, a look at some of the most prolific and high-profile scorers for Real and Atleti over the years in the Madrid derby...

Kylian Mbappé (Real Madrid)

Kylian Mbappe celebrates after scoring for Real Madrid against Atletico Madrid in the derby in February 2025. (Image credit: Getty Images)

After missing the 1-1 draw with Atlético Madrid in September through injury, Kylian Mbappé made his derby debut in February 2025 and scored the equalising goal as the game finished in the same scoreline at the Santiago Bernabéu.

Mbappé's scuffed finish in the second half levelled the match after Julián Álvarez had put Atlético ahead from the penalty spot earlier on. It was the French forward's 23rd goal of the season and brought up 500 goal contributions in total, at the age of just 26.

Hugo Sánchez (Atlético Madrid & Real Madrid)

Hugo Sanchez in action for Real Madrid in 1989. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Hugo Sánchez infuriated Atlético Madrid fans by crossing the derby divide to sign for fierce rivals Real Madrid in 1985.

Although much more associated these days with Real, where he won five La Liga titles in a row, the former Mexico forward was also a prolific scorer in four seasons at Atleti. Sánchez scored 10 goals in the derby overall: three for Atleti and seven with Madrid.

Diego Costa (Atlético Madrid)

Diego Costa celebrates with team-mates after scoring for Atletico Madrid against Real Madrid in the UEFA Super Cup in August 2018. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Forced off inside 10 minutes in the 2014 Champions league final against Real Madrid, Diego Costa could only watch from the sidelines as Atlético lost in extra time to their fierce rivals in Lisbon.

But the former Spain striker was on target for the Rojiblancos as they beat Real Madrid at the Santiago Bernabéu in the Copa del Rey final in 2013 to end a long drought in the derby, scored the winner in a La Liga game at the same stadium later in the year and hit two as Diego Simeone's side beat Madrid 4-2 after extra time in the UEFA Super Cup in August 2018. The following year, he hit four in a 7-3 win over Madrid in a pre-season clash in New Jersey and was also sent off.

Gareth Bale (Real Madrid)

Gareth Bale celebrates after scoring for Real Madrid against Atletico Madrid in extra time in the 2014 Champions League final. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Gareth Bale capped a fine first season in Spain by scoring in major final wins over Real Madrid's two biggest rivals.

The Welsh winger hit a wonderful winner against Barcelona in the Copa del Rey final in April and netted Madrid's second against Atlético in extra time as Los Blancos won 4-1 in Lisbon. He also scored a penalty in the shootout as Madrid beat Atleti in the final again two years later, but his only other goal in the derby came in a 3-1 win in La Liga in February 2019.

Fernando Torres (Atlético Madrid)

Fernando Torres celebrates after scoring for Atletico Madrid against Real Madrid in the Copa del Rey in January 2015. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Thousands of Atlético Madrid fans turned out at the Vicente Calderón to welcome back their former favourite Fernando Torres In January 2015.

Returning initially on loan to the club where he made his name, Torres made his mark by scoring twice as Atleti drew 2-2 at the Santiago Bernabéu in the last 16 of the Copa del Rey to advance to the last eight with a 4-2 aggregate victory. His only previous goal in the derby came in a 1-1 draw at the Vicente Calderón in February 2007.

Sergio Ramos (Real Madrid)

Sergio Ramos celebrates his late equaliser for Real Madrid against Atletico Madrid in the 2014 Champions League final. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Sergio Ramos scored six times against Atlético Madrid during his Real Madrid career – including two of the most important goals in the club's history.

Ramos' late leveller in added time saved Madrid from defeat to Atleti in the 2014 Champions League final and Los Blancos went on to win 4-1 in extra time. Two years later, he scored Madrid's only goal as the two teams drew 1-1 in the Champions League final and also netted his penalty as Zinédine Zidane's side prevailed in the shootout at San Siro.

Antoine Griezmann (Atlético Madrid)

Antoine Griezmann celebrates after scoring for Atletico Madrid against Real Madrid in February 2019. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Antoine Griezmann is Atlético Madrid's all-time top scorer, having overtaken the legendary Luis Aragonés in his second spell with the Rojiblancos.

As of February 2025, the French forward had scored nine goals for Atlético in the derby, playing his part in some memorable wins for Diego Simeone's side. However, he also missed a penalty in normal time in the 2016 Champions League final, which Atlético went on to lose in a shootout.

Ildefonso Sañudo (Real Madrid)

Real Madrid players hand in their jerseys after a match against Parisians in April 1934. (Image credit: Getty Images)

In just two years at Real Madrid between 1934 and 1936, Ildefonso Sañudo scored 10 goals in seven appearances in the derby.

He went on to play for military sponsored-side Aviación Nacional (which would later become Atlético Madrid) during his military service. Wanted by both Real Madrid and Atlético after the start of World War II, he returned to Torrelavega to tend to his family business and played amateur football instead.

Raúl (Real Madrid)

Raul celebrates a goal for Real Madrid against Atletico in August 2007. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Raúl González was in the youth academy at Atlético Madrid, but moved to city rivals Real Madrid after the Rojiblancos closed their youth setup in a cost-cutting measure.

The former Spain striker went on to become a legend at the Santiago Bernabéu and netted 323 goals for Madrid in 741 appearances. Against Atleti, he hit 11 in 27 games, including a memorable effort to score his first-ever competitive goal in 1994.

Adrián Escudero (Atlético Madrid)

General view of Atletico Madrid's old Vicente Calderón stadium. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Adrián Escudero hit over 150 goals for Atlético Madrid in the 1940s and 1950s and the former Spain striker is the club's third-highest scorer in all competitions.

A two-time La Liga winner with the Rojiblancos in 1950 and 1951, Escudero scored 11 times against Real Madrid in 25 appearances.

Emilio Butragueño (Real Madrid)

Emilio Butragueno in action for Real Madrid in 1985. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Emilio Butragueño scored 12 goals in 31 appearances for Real Madrid against Atlético Madrid in the late 1980s and early 1990s.

A six-time La Liga winner with Real Madrid, Butragueño also won the Copa del Rey twice, scoring in each leg as Los Blancos beat Atlético 3-0 on aggregate in the semi-finals in June 1989.

Paco Campos (Atlético Madrid)

Atletico Madrid in action against Schalke in a European Cup match in 1959. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Atlético Madrid's highest scorer in the derby is Paco Campos with 12 goals against Real Madrid in the 1940s.

The former Spain striker, who scored five goals in six caps, helped the Rojiblancos to two La Liga titles and also had a successful spell at Sporting Gijón.

Ferenc Puskás (Real Madrid)

Real Madrid's Ferenc Puskas pictured in a game against Chelsea in November 1966. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Ferenc Puskás scored an amazing 242 goals in 262 games for Real Madrid and won three European Cups with Los Blancos.

The Hungarian legend netted 13 times against Atlético Madrid, including two in the European Cup semi-finals in 1959 as Los Blancos advanced after a third match.

Santillana (Real Madrid)

Santillana on the ball for Real Madrid in a Legends match against Inter in 2014. (Image credit: Getty Images)

One of the highest scorers in Real Madrid's history, Santillana netted 290 goals for Los Blancos between 1971 and 1988.

Santilla scored 13 times against Atlético in La Liga, which is the joint-highest alongside Alfredo Di Stéfano. The former Spain striker was also on target in the derby in the Copa del Rey and in the first leg of the final of the Copa de la Liga in 1985.

Santiago Bernabéu (Real Madrid)

Former Real Madrid president Santiago Bernabeu in 1959. (Image credit: ATP/RDB/ullstein bild via Getty Images)

Long before his successful presidency at Real Madrid and giving his name to the club's iconic stadium, Santiago Bernabéu played as a forward for Los Blancos.

In two spells with Real, either side of a brief stint at Atlético, Bernabéu scored 68 goals in 79 games. As a player, he won the Copa del Rey in 1917 and netted 17 times against Atleti.

Alfredo Di Stéfano (Real Madrid)

Alfredo Di Stefano in action for Real Madrid in 1956. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Alfredo Di Stéfano's arrival at Real Madrid in 1953 changed everything for Los Blancos, ushering in a period of huge success at the Santiago Bernabéu.

Di Stéfano scored 308 goals for Madrid, which stood as a record for many years. And 17 of those came against Atlético, including a vital one in the European Cup semi-finals in May 1959 as three matches were needed to separate the two teams.

Cristiano Ronaldo (Real Madrid)

Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates after scoring a hat-trick for Real Madrid against Atletico Madrid in November 2016. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Cristiano Ronaldo is Real Madrid's all-time top scorer, with an amazing 450 goals in 438 appearances in his nine seasons with Los Blancos.

The Portuguese scored 22 times against Atlético, including three hat-tricks and a late penalty in the extra-time win over the Rojiblancos in the 2014 Champions League final.