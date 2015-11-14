Griezmann's sister survives Bataclan attack

Antoine Griezmann has revealed his sister survived Friday's attack on the Bataclan theatre in Paris.

Latest figures from French officials report that 128 people were killed and another 99 remain critical after what appeared to be co-ordinated terror acts across the French capital.

At least 87 fatalities were reported from the Bataclan, where American rock band Eagles of Death Metal were performing when gunmen stormed the venue.

Among the attendees at the concert was the sister of France and Atletico Madrid star Griezmann, who tweeted to say his sibling is safe.



"My thoughts are with the victims of the attacks. May God take care of my sister and the people of France," Griezmann posted.

"Thank God my sister was able to get out of the Bataclan. All my prayers are with the victims and their families."

Griezmann was among the France team who played against Germany at the Stade de France on Friday.

A loud blast was heard during the game, and it subsequently emerged that at least four people died following an attack outside the arena.