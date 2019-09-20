Griffiths poised for Hoops return

Celtic striker Leigh Griffiths should be back in contention for the visit of Kilmarnock in the Ladbrokes Premiership on Sunday.

A dead leg kept the Scotland international out of the squad for the 1-1 Europa League draw with Rennes in France on Thursday night.

Defender Boli Bolingoli is almost certainly out after picking up a groin strain against the French side as Mikey Johnston (groin), Jozo Simunovic (knee) and Nir Bitton (hamstring), Daniel Arzani (knee) and Scott Bain (thumb) are still missing while Marian Shved (ankle) and Luca Connell (thigh) are also out with minor problems.

Kilmarnock boss Angelo Alessio could hand debuts to a host of new signings on Sunday.

Harvey St Clair, Stephen Hendrie and Jan Koprivec were all named on the bench for last weekend’s victory over Hibernian but did not get any game time.

Defender Ross Millen could return to the reckoning after missing out last time.

Provisional Celtic squad: Forster, Elhamed, Ajer, Bauer, Bolingoli, Jullien, Taylor, Brown, McGregor, Christie, Ntcham, Forrest, Edouard, Bayo, Hayes, Morgan, Elyounoussi, Griffiths, Rogic, Gordon.

Provisional Kilmarnock squad: Branescu, O’Donnell, Hamalainen, Findlay, Bruce, Millen, Power, McKenzie, Dicker, Wilson, El Makrini, Brophy, Millar, Frizzell, Thomas, Burke, Sow, St Clair, Johnson, Hendrie, Koprivec.