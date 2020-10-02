Grobler wins big at SuperSport United awards

SuperSport United striker Bradley Grobler was the big winner after walking away with the top award at the club's annual end of season award.

The 32-year-old striker, who bagged 16 goals and assisted a further four from 34 appearances in all competitions for Matsatsantsa, walked away with three awards, including the Player of the Season award, the Chairman's award and the Top Goal Scorer award.

<a href="https://www.sportsclub.co.za/wp-content/uploads/2020/10/EjQ_SsMXcAEYFTM.jpg"><img src="https://www.sportsclub.co.za/wp-content/uploads/2020/10/EjQ_SsMXcAEYFTM-768x1024.jpg" alt="" width="600" height="800" class="alignnone size-large wp-image-146681" /></a>

Teboho Mokwena, meanwhile, walked away with the Young Player of the Season award for his outstanding display for the club during the 2019-20 season, which has seen him feature in all but one game throughout the season, while scoring three goals and assisting six in the process.

<a href="https://www.sportsclub.co.za/wp-content/uploads/2020/10/EjQ_eA0XcAEQ5FM.jpg"><img src="https://www.sportsclub.co.za/wp-content/uploads/2020/10/EjQ_eA0XcAEQ5FM-768x1024.jpg" alt="" width="600" height="800" class="alignnone size-large wp-image-146680" /></a>

Sipho Mbule walked away with the Players' Player award for his contributions to the team and the club over the course of last season, in which he found the net thrice and assisted one goal from 35 appearances in all competitions.

<a href="https://www.sportsclub.co.za/wp-content/uploads/2020/10/EjQ_-CtWsAYG99O.jpg"><img src="https://www.sportsclub.co.za/wp-content/uploads/2020/10/EjQ_-CtWsAYG99O-899x1024.jpg" alt="" width="600" height="683" class="alignnone size-large wp-image-146679" /></a>

Here is a list of all the award winners:

CEO (Thomas Madigage) award - Bafana Sihlali

Chairman's award - Bradley Grobler

Young Player of the Season - Teboho Mokoena

Top Goal Scorer - Bradley Grobler

Players' player - Sipho Mbule

Player of the Season - Bradley Grobler