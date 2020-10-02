Grobler wins big at SuperSport United awards
SuperSport United striker Bradley Grobler was the big winner after walking away with the top award at the club's annual end of season award.
The 32-year-old striker, who bagged 16 goals and assisted a further four from 34 appearances in all competitions for Matsatsantsa, walked away with three awards, including the Player of the Season award, the Chairman's award and the Top Goal Scorer award.
<a href="https://www.sportsclub.co.za/wp-content/uploads/2020/10/EjQ_SsMXcAEYFTM.jpg"><img src="https://www.sportsclub.co.za/wp-content/uploads/2020/10/EjQ_SsMXcAEYFTM-768x1024.jpg" alt="" width="600" height="800" class="alignnone size-large wp-image-146681" /></a>
Teboho Mokwena, meanwhile, walked away with the Young Player of the Season award for his outstanding display for the club during the 2019-20 season, which has seen him feature in all but one game throughout the season, while scoring three goals and assisting six in the process.
<a href="https://www.sportsclub.co.za/wp-content/uploads/2020/10/EjQ_eA0XcAEQ5FM.jpg"><img src="https://www.sportsclub.co.za/wp-content/uploads/2020/10/EjQ_eA0XcAEQ5FM-768x1024.jpg" alt="" width="600" height="800" class="alignnone size-large wp-image-146680" /></a>
Sipho Mbule walked away with the Players' Player award for his contributions to the team and the club over the course of last season, in which he found the net thrice and assisted one goal from 35 appearances in all competitions.
<a href="https://www.sportsclub.co.za/wp-content/uploads/2020/10/EjQ_-CtWsAYG99O.jpg"><img src="https://www.sportsclub.co.za/wp-content/uploads/2020/10/EjQ_-CtWsAYG99O-899x1024.jpg" alt="" width="600" height="683" class="alignnone size-large wp-image-146679" /></a>
Here is a list of all the award winners:
CEO (Thomas Madigage) award - Bafana Sihlali
Chairman's award - Bradley Grobler
Young Player of the Season - Teboho Mokoena
Top Goal Scorer - Bradley Grobler
Players' player - Sipho Mbule
Player of the Season - Bradley Grobler
🚨 Club Announcement 🚨We have acknowledged the following players for the 2019/2020 season 1/2October 1, 2020
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.
Thank you for signing up to Four Four Two. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.