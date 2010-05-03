Group C team news

NEWS:Group A team news

ENGLAND

Ledley King struggles to play two consecutive games because of his worn-out knee but his Tottenham Hotspur manager Harry Redknapp believes the experienced central defender is a "dead cert" to be included in England's World Cup sqaad.

King produced a typically smooth display in Tottenham's 1-0 defeat of Bolton Wanderers on Saturday but is touch and go for Wednesday's potential fourth-spot decider at Manchester City.

Nonetheless, Redknapp said: "He's a certainty to go to the World Cup. I spoke to Fabio Capello about six weeks ago. He kept asking 'how's Ledley, how's Ledley?'

"When Capello spoke to me he said he had six days between each game. I said it's not a problem then."

SLOVENIA

Midfielder Anton Zlogar boosted his hopes of making the World Cup squad after helping Omonia Nicosia to their 20th Cypriot league title and their first since 2003.

Zlogar has made no appearances for Slovenia in the qualifiers but lack of depth in the engine room may prompt coach Matjaz Kek to recall the 32-year old stalwart, or at least name him in the provisional squad.

Holding midfielder Valter Birsa had a good performance in Auxerre's 0-0 draw with Marseille, in their top-of-the-table Ligue 1 clash. Birsa will almost certainly be an automatic World Cup starter for Slovenia after an excellent season.

UNITED STATES

United States coach Bob Bradley has had nothing but bad luck on the injury front since his team qualified for the finals in October, but this week there was at last some good news from some of his sidelined players.

Key central defender Oguchi Onyewu, who has been out since knee surgery in October, returned to full training with AC Milan this week and should he get match-fit by the end of the month.

Added to that Bolton Wanderers midfielder Stuart Holden, who suffered a fractured fibula in early March, and Houston forward Brian Ching (hamstring) are both hoping to be back in action this