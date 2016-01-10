Grujic: Liverpool wanted me to solve injury crisis

New Liverpool signing Marko Grujic claims boss Jurgen Klopp was keen to have him at Anfield straight away due to the club's current injury woes.

Grujic became Klopp's first Liverpool signing this week but the highly rated 19-year-old midfielder has returned to Red Star Belgrade on loan for the rest of this season

Speaking to Red Star TV, Grujic thanked his new employers for their understanding in letting him return to the club in pursuit of the Serbian title.

"Klopp wanted me to join Liverpool immediately because they have injury problems, but I didn't want to leave Red Star before we win the title," he said.

"I guess they understand me, they put themselves in my position, and after the title with my beloved club, I will be full of confidence to have success in Liverpool.

"Klopp also told me to stay focused in the next six months, to watch out what I eat and not to rest more than two to three weeks after the season. Then we have the pre-season tour in America."

Liverpool currently have 11 first-team squad members out of action, including midfielders Jordon Ibe, Philippe Coutinho and Jordan Henderson.