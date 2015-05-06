Guard of honour should spark Liverpool - Lallana

Adam Lallana reckons Liverpool's guard of honour for champions Chelsea should spur them on to beat Jose Mourinho's men.

Chelsea secured the Premier League title with three games to play, with Lallana and his team-mates set to stand and applaud their opponents onto the Stamford Bridge pitch on Sunday.

While Mourinho has insisted his side does not need such an honour, Liverpool will follow through and applaud the English champions.

"We have to use it as motivation," Lallana told the Liverpool Echo.

"Chelsea deserve to be champions. The table doesn't lie. They have been the best team throughout the season.

"You have to respect that, whether you like it or not.

"All I know is we want to go there and spoil the party. We're looking to go there and cause an upset and put a dent in their celebrations.

"We all knew that last week was a big week and it was disappointing to only get four points out of the games against West Brom, Hull and QPR.

"We would have been right on their toes, if not ahead of [Manchester] United, if we had performed better. But we still have a chance and everyone believes fourth place is still possible.

"We have to concentrate on ourselves and look to take maximum points from our three remaining matches."