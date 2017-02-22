Guardiola asks me for more, more, more - Aguero happy to fight on at Manchester City

Sergio Aguero once again stated his desire to remain part of Pep Guardiola's demanding Manchester City regime after his rollercoaster season hit another upward curve in the breathless 5-3 Champions League win over Monaco.

Aguero made a rapid start to life under the former Barcelona and Bayern Munich boss, scoring 11 in his first six matches.

But the 28-year-old has also endured a total of seven matches out through suspension due to two instances of violent conduct, missed three penalties and last month he lost his starting spot to Brazilian protégé Gabriel Jesus.

A broken metatarsal for the teenager offered Aguero a route back into the first XI and, after six appearances without a goal, he hit a second-half brace as City twice came from behind to claim a first-leg advantage in their last-16 tie with the swashbuckling Ligue 1 leaders.

"The truth is we get on very well," Aguero said of Guardiola, after moving on to 20 goals for the campaign.

"What he wants, above everything, from all the players is that we push a little more."

Garnishing the answer with a trademark grin, he continued: "He's always asking me for more, more, more.

"Obviously it's a sacrifice I have to make, that we all have to make, and fortunately it worked and we'll see if it keeps working in the next game."

Aguero is under contract at City until 2020 and repeated his assertion that he wishes to stay in Manchester for as long as he is wanted.

"The truth is that those things are for the manager to decide, the only thing I can do is keep fighting to be able to play," said the Argentina star, who is third on City's all-time scoring chart.

"Fortunately he counted on me, now I have to help the team and show what I can do.

"As I've always said, I want to be here at the club. I've always said that at the end of the season it won't be my decision.

"The truth is that with these things it's the club that handles everything, and obviously it's always my intention to stay."