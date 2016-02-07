Guardiola can bring stars like Messi to Man City - Vassell

Incoming manager Pep Guardiola will be able to lure superstars to Manchester City and a move for Lionel Messi is not out of the question, according to former City striker Darius Vassell.

Bayern Munich head coach Guardiola has agreed a three-year deal to take over from Manuel Pellegrini at the end of the season despite City remaining in the running to win the quadruple this season.

Vassell, who played for City between 2005 and 2009, feels the former Barcelona boss' arrival will take the club to a new level and thinks the likes of Messi will want to come to play for him.

He told Omnisport: "It is going to be the new manager comes in and all these superstar players are going to be signed. This is what I envisage.

"City do need a few players to be really competing with the top teams in the world and hopefully in the next couple of seasons we will see that happen."

Asked if Guardiola could bring in stars like Messi, Vassell said: "Yes, I think so.

"I think that [Guardiola's move] is a great incentive for those kind of players to cross whatever ocean it is. But more than that, I think the respect. He has played football at the highest level, managed football at the highest level and won a lot of trophies."

Vassell is extremely confident that the status of Guardiola will ensure City's star players are at their best for him and deliver silverware.

The ex-England man added: "I don't think that there will be players in the team unwilling to work for him. So that can only sparkle things for Man City in the future.

"I think his record as a manager speaks for itself. I think they are all big players at Manchester City; they will respect him as soon as he walks through the door and I think with Manuel that is half the battle.

"If you have got the respect of the players and you are dealing with players who have the quality, then you have got every chance of making a squad, making a formation and making a game-plan that is going to get you some trophies at the end of the season."