Guardiola encouraged Harrison to join Bielsa at Leeds

Pep Guardiola gave Leeds United new boy Jack Harrison a glowing review of Elland Road boss Marcelo Bielsa.

Harrison joined Leeds on a season-long loan from Manchester City on Monday having featured in the latter's International Champions Cup fixtures in the United States this month.

Guardiola has regularly cited highly regarded Argentinian tactician Bielsa as a key influence upon his famed style and former New York City winger Harrison believes similarities between the two men should help him as he prepares for a potential debut against Stoke City this weekend.

"I spoke with Pep Guardiola about Marcelo Bielsa and he had a lot of encouraging words," the 21-year-old told Leeds' official website.

"A lot of Pep's ideas and philosophies are built around some of the same ones [Bielsa has] here as well, so obviously those similarities are helpful.

"I am a winger, I like to go forward and attack, score goals and try to assist as many as I can as well, so I am looking forward to doing that as much as possible whilst I am here.

"I can't wait to get on the pitch and play in front of the fans at Elland Road and show everyone what I can do."

Harrison joined City from their sister club in January 2018 after earning rave reviews in MLS, however a loan switch to Middlesbrough yielded only four substitute appearances in the Championship last term.