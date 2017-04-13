Guardiola hoping Trump and Putin intervene globally after Dortmund bus attack

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola hopes Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin can fix a "scary" and "crazy" world in the wake of Borussia Dortmund's team bus being targeted by bomb attacks earlier this week.

Dortmund's bus was attacked as it transported the team to Signal Iduna Park for the club's Champions League quarter-final first leg against Monaco on Tuesday, leaving defender Marc Bartra hospitalised with a broken wrist.

The game was put back to Wednesday and passed without incident, although both before and after the match Dortmund coach Thomas Tuchel heavily criticised UEFA's decision to reschedule so swiftly.

In his media conference on Thursday, Guardiola reflected on the state of the modern world, alluding to political unrest elsewhere around the planet and sending his best wishes to Bartra, who was given his Barcelona debut by the Catalan coach.

I'm proud to play for this family and of course with you hermano get well soon April 13, 2017

"It's a bit scary how the world is," Guardiola said. "It's going a bit crazy.

"What's happening in Syria... hopefully the president of the United States [Trump], the presidents of Russia [Putin] and China [Xi Jinping], can intervene and find a solution, because if not we don't know where we'll end up.

"We have to keep living without fear, but these things can happen.

"I hope Marc has a fantastic recovery. In terms of what happened, it was scary and it was serious, but he lived to tell the tale.

"But we're in a world where we don't know where we'll end up, that's the truth. I don't know where we're heading."