Guardiola warns of 'awkward' Darmstadt threat

Bayern Munich coach Pep Guardiola has warned of the "awkward" threat he expects from Darmstadt on Saturday amid fitness concerns over Xabi Alonso, Robert Lewandoski and Arturo Vidal.

The trio are all carrying knocks following Wednesday's Champions League victory over Olympiacos as Bayern prepare to face a Darmstadt side who have made a strong start to their first Bundesliga campaign in 33 years.

Last season's 2.Bundesliga runners-up welcome German champions Bayern to their modest Merck-Stadion am Bollenfalltor home this weekend off the back of a 1-0 victory over Bayer Leverkusen.

Draws with Hannover, Schalke and Hoffenheim have added to their dream start and Guardiola warned of the physical test his side will face.

"They're not badly injured but I don't know if they can play tomorrow," he told reporters regarding Alonso, Lewandowski and Vidal, before turning his attentions to Darmstadt.

"They're awkward opponents due to the way they play," he continued.

"They are compact and are strong in the tackle. They do what they do very, very well.

"They take a completely different approach compared to other teams. We have to adapt to Darmstadt.

"They have won in Leverkusen, where we have failed recently and I have tremendous respect for Darmstadt, which is a big task for us."