Guarin expects to sign new Inter Milan deal

The Colombia international was the subject of a bid from Juventus in January, and initially looked set to join the Serie A champions in a swap deal that would have seen Mirko Vucinic head to Milan.

Inter fans reacted furiously to the prospective deal, leading new club owner Erick Thohir to controversially pull the plug - sparking an angry response from Turin.

However, Guarin has put that tumultuous episode behind him and has hinted that he would be happy to remain with inter "for life" if offered the chance to do so by Indonesian businessman Thohir.

"The president knows about the player I am," Guarin told Sky Sport Italia. "We have talked about a contract renewal and we will do it soon.

"If Thohir offered me a contract for life with Inter right now, would I think about it? No, I wouldn't need to think for a moment.

"After what happened, I have had to work even harder because the fans expected more.

"Even I thought I should be doing more, the team needs me and I want it to win.

"I want to give everything for Inter and for the fans who have always believed in me.

"What happened in January made me much stronger and taught me a lot as a footballer and as a person.

"Now I am relaxed and happy and the boss knows what I can give."

Guarin, who also drew reported interest from Chelsea in the last transfer window, has scored three goals and assisted another 12 in 25 appearances this term.