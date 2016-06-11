Gudjohnsen: Mourinho the man to revive Manchester United

Former Chelsea striker Eidur Gudjohnsen believes Jose Mourinho can lead Manchester United back to the top of the Premier League.

Mourinho has replaced Louis van Gaal in the Old Trafford dugout and Gudjohnsen, who also played in the Premier League for Stoke City, thinks the Portuguese is a shrewd appointment.

"Unfortunately for Chelsea, as a Chelsea fan, Mourinho can lift Man Utd back to the top," Gudjohnsen told Omnisport.

"It's not a surprise, the way things panned out, but it'll not be... it'll hurt a little bit. Put it that way."

Asked if Mourinho will outperform Chelsea's new manager, Antonio Conte, Gudjohnsen replied: "No idea, hope not!"

Italy coach Conte and Gudjohnsen are both in France for Euro 2016, with the veteran attacker preparing for Iceland's opening match against Portugal on Tuesday.

However, the 37-year-old admits he regrets that he was not able to feature at a major international tournament for his country earlier in his career.

"It's something special. It's a dream come true really," Gudjohnsen told Omnisport. "Of course, if I'm honest about it, I'd love to have been 27 and be at a major tournament.

"But to be a part of this in the later stages of my career is a great honour and something that will live in the memory forever.

"The perfect end... I don't know. I'm pretty sure it'll be the perfect end to my international career. But to say I will stop playing football... it will all depend how I feel after the tournament, if I still feel the desire.

"If I still wake up in the morning with a smile on my face going to training. If I physically feel I can do it, then I will just enjoy the game as long as I can."

Gudjohnsen added he feels he is a "father figure" for his Iceland team-mates, who include the Swansea City midfielder Gylfi Sigurdsson.

"I think it's natural when you are one of the oldest, and now the oldest player in the squad, you become a bit of a father figure both on and off the pitch. You try and transmit your experience," he said.

"But then again, I still feel I'm one of the boys in the dressing room when it comes to laughing and joking. I'm one of the boys when it comes to being serious and probably one they look to more than other players."