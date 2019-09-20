Gudmundsson poised for Clarets return

Burnley could have Johann Berg Gudmundsson back for the visit of Norwich.

The Icelander has been sidelined for nearly a month with a calf problem but has returned to training, leaving midfielder Danny Drinkwater (ankle) as the only absentee.

Clarets boss Sean Dyche hinted last weekend at making changes to his side, with midfielder Jeff Hendrick, who scored the last-gasp equaliser at Brighton, among the leading candidates to come in.

Norwich will have Patrick Roberts available again after the on-loan winger was not eligible to face parent club Manchester City last weekend.

Midfielder Moritz Leitner has recovered from a calf injury, while defender Grant Hanley has shaken off his groin problem, but back-up goalkeeper Ralf Fahrmann (groin) will not be involved.

Full-back Max Aarons (ankle) continues his recovery, along with midfielders Mario Vrancic (calf) and Tom Trybull (ankle). Captain Christoph Zimmermann (foot), defender Timm Klose and winger Onel Hernandez (both knee) are long-term absentees.

Provisional Burnley squad: Pope, Hart, Lowton, Taylor, Tarkowski, Mee, Gibson, Bardsley, Pieters, Long, Cork, Hendrick, Westwood, McNeil, Lennon, Brady, Gudmundsson, Barnes, Wood, Rodriguez, Vydra, Peacock-Farrell.

Norwich provisional squad: Krul, Byram, Godfrey, Hanley, Lewis, Amadou, Leitner, Cantwell, Buendia, Stiepermann, Pukki, McGovern, Heise, Tettey, McLean, Drmic, Srbeny, Idah