Guedes arrives in Paris ahead of PSG switch

Benfica winger Goncalo Guedes is close to completing his move to Ligue 1 champions Paris Saint-Germain after touching down in the French capital.

PSG head coach Unai Emery confirmed his interest in the 20-year-old Portugal international prior to the club's Coupe de la Ligue clash against Bordeaux, with Manchester United and Monaco reportedly also monitoring the situation.

And the French champions are now poised to sign Guedes after he arrived in Paris following PSG's 4-1 semi-final victory on Tuesday.

Guedes will now undergo a medical before signing his contract.

En attendant de passer sa visite médicale et de signer ensuite son contrat, Gonçalo Guedes est arrivé mardi à Paris! January 25, 2017

He has scored seven goals in 27 appearances for the Portuguese giants this season.

Winner of two caps for Portugal, Guedes has featured in Benfica's consecutive Primeira Liga titles from 2014.