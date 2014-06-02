Guedioura cut from final Algeria squad

The Crystal Palace midfielder is the only player to be removed from the group, which was trimmed to 24 last week when fourth goalkeeper Azzedine Dhouka was omitted.

Udinese's Hassan Yebda is preferred to Guedioura after he was deemed fit enough despite suffering from a calf problem.

Vahid Halilhodzic's squad has a distinct Portuguese feel to it, with Sporting Lisbon's Islam Slimani and Porto striker Nabil Ghilas in contention to lead the line after doing so in a 3-1 win over Armenia last Saturday.

Both of those players found the net in a comfortable victory, and will hope to make an impact at the World Cup as Algeria seek to reach the knock-out rounds for the first time.

Algeria face Romania in their final pre-World Cup friendly in Switzerland before travelling to Brazil for the tournament.

The north African outfit have been drawn in Group H at the World Cup, and will open their campaign against Belgium on June 17 before taking on South Korea and Russia.

Squad in full:

Goalkeepers: Rais M'bolhi (CSKA Sofia), Cedric Si Mohamed (CS Constantine), Mohamed Lamine Zemmamouche (USM Alger).

Defenders: Essaid Belkalem (Watford), Madjid Bougherra (Lekhwiya), Liassine Cadamuro Bentaiba (Mallorca), Faouzi Ghoulam (Napoli), Rafik Halliche (Academica), Aissa Mandi (Stade Reims), Carl Medjani (Valenciennes), Djamel Mesbah (Livorno).

Midfielders: Nabil Bentaleb (Tottenham), Yacine Brahimi (Granada), Medhi Lacen (Getafe), Mehdi Mostefa (Ajaccio), Saphir Taider (Inter Milan), Hassan Yebda (Udinese).

Forwards: Abdelmoumen Djabou (Club Africain), Sofiane Feghouli (Valencia), Nabil Ghilas (Porto), Riyad Mahrez (Leicester City), Islam Slimani (Sporting Lisbon), Hilal Soudani (Dinamo Zagreb).