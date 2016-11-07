Guerreiro reveals Barcelona snub in favour of Borussia Dortmund
Borussia Dortmund's promise of regular football convinced Raphael Guerreiro to reject the overtures of Barcelona.
Raphael Guerreiro has revealed that he rejected the chance to join Barcelona in favour of a move to Borussia Dortmund.
Barcelona were reportedly keen to lure the wing-back away from Lorient ahead of the 2016-17 campaign.
However, Guerreiro opted for a move to the Bundesliga as he felt there would be more first-team opportunities at Signal Iduna Park.
"It was a very difficult decision to say no to Barcelona," the Portugal international told Canal+.
"But there came a moment where I had to make a decision and Borussia Dortmund's offer convinced me the most.
"I need to play regularly this season and get minutes under my belt in order to keep developing. And I have been fortunate that things have been going very well for me in Germany."
The 22-year-old also stated that he rejected the chance to join Ligue 1 champions Paris Saint-Germain in 2015 as he felt a move to Parc des Princes would have endangered his place in Portugal's squad for Euro 2016.
"I received an offer from PSG last year, but I decided to stay at Lorient," he added.
"I wanted to play as much as possible before the Euros. It was a crucial decision because it allowed me to be part of the Portugal squad that won Euro 2016.
"I am very grateful for Barcelona and PSG's interest."
