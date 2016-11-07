Guerreiro reveals Barcelona snub in favour of Borussia Dortmund

Raphael Guerreiro has revealed that he rejected the chance to join Barcelona in favour of a move to Borussia Dortmund.

Barcelona were reportedly keen to lure the wing-back away from Lorient ahead of the 2016-17 campaign.

However, Guerreiro opted for a move to the Bundesliga as he felt there would be more first-team opportunities at Signal Iduna Park.

"It was a very difficult decision to say no to Barcelona," the Portugal international told Canal+.

"But there came a moment where I had to make a decision and Borussia Dortmund's offer convinced me the most.

"I need to play regularly this season and get minutes under my belt in order to keep developing. And I have been fortunate that things have been going very well for me in Germany."

The 22-year-old also stated that he rejected the chance to join Ligue 1 champions Paris Saint-Germain in 2015 as he felt a move to Parc des Princes would have endangered his place in Portugal's squad for Euro 2016.

"I received an offer from PSG last year, but I decided to stay at Lorient," he added.

"I wanted to play as much as possible before the Euros. It was a crucial decision because it allowed me to be part of the Portugal squad that won Euro 2016.

"I am very grateful for Barcelona and PSG's interest."