Guidolin open to Italy post

Swansea City head coach Francesco Guidolin admitted he is interested in replacing Antonio Conte as Italy boss.

The national team post will be vacated by Conte after Euro 2016, with the Italian announced as the new Chelsea manager on Monday.

And while Guidolin said he is happy to stay in Wales, should Swansea want him, he would relish the challenge of coaching the four-time world champions.

"From a personal standpoint I would be happy to take over the Italian national team," the 60-year-old said in quotes published by Gazzetta World via Radio Uno.

Guidolin's contract with Swansea will expire at the end of the season after the Italian was bought in to work alongside Alan Curtis following Garry Monk's sacking in December.

He has managed to keep Swansea clear of the Premier League relegation zone, having managed 10 games for four wins, three draws and as many losses, with the club 10 points clear of third-bottom Sunderland.

Despite that, rumours persist the club is interested in bringing former manager Brendan Rodgers back to the club.

"My future [at Swansea] has yet to be decided," he said.

"I have a four-month contract here in Wales and I would like to stay, and the results suggest that could happen.

"I've heard some rumours here in Wales but my future has not been decided.

"We'll see how we end the season and what happens in the future."

Guidolin will be looking to lead Swansea to three points against Chelsea on Saturday.