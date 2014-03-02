Guilavogui replaces Mavuba in France squad

Lille midfielder Mavuba has withdrawn from the squad after sustaining a hamstring injury in the first half of his side's 3-2 win at Ajaccio on Sunday.

And he has been replaced by the highly-rated Guilavogui, who rejoined Saint-Etienne on loan from Atletico Madrid in January.

Guilavogui has five caps for the senior France team - his debut coming in a 1-0 defeat to Uruguay last year - and featured in the FIFA World Cup qualifiers against Georgia and Belarus.

The 23-year-old moved to Atletico from Saint-Etienne last year, but made only seven appearances for the Spanish capital club before agreeing the temporary switch back to the Stade Geoffroy-Guichard.

France start their preparations for the World Cup against Netherlands in Paris on Wedensday, with further warm-up games against Norway, Paraguay and Jamaica scheduled before their tournament opener versus Honduras on June 15.