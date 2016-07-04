Gundogan: Germany are best team at Euro 2016

New Manchester City midfielder and Germany international Ilkay Gundogan has no hesitation in stating that his international side are the best at Euro 2016, but he hates watching them on television.

The former Borussia Dortmund man was unveiled alongside City manager Pep Guardiola on Sunday, and while he is excited for his club future, he admitted it has been tough watching the Euros from home as he recovers from a knee injury.

Germany booked their spot in the semi-finals, where they will face hosts France, with a penalty shoot-out win over Italy.

"It's not so easy to watch them playing and being successful, because I know exactly what the feeling is. It's really sad I can't take part in it, like two years ago at the World Cup," he said.

"It is not easy for me but I wish the team the best. I know all the players, all the coaches and that they deserve the best. They are the best team at the Euros and deserve to be in the semi-final. There's a good chance they could win the cup.

"I'm cheering for them and hope they win but it's not always easy to watch them playing such successful football from the outside and not being with the team."

But it is not all bad for Gundogan.

The City midfielder joins the club in a deal reportedly worth £21million and he is excited to play under Guardiola - who he only knows as a foe from the coach's time at Bayern Munich.

"It's a great club. An incredible club and a big honour. It is my first time outside Germany so it will be a big adventure for me. I am really happy and cannot wait to play my first match in the stadium," Gundogan said.

"I know [Guardiola] from Germany. I was lucky to play against him. He's incredible.

"He's one of the biggest managers in the world and history and we are all very lucky to have him here. We will have big achievements in the future."