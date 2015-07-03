Gundogan inspires Dortmund victory

Borussia Dortmund made a winning start to the Thomas Tuchel era with a comfortable 5-0 friendly win over Rhede on Friday.

With Tuchel in the dugout for the first time after he replaced Jurgen Klopp, it was Ilkay Gundogan who gave the visitors an ideal start with a goal after 12 minutes, the midfielder celebrating his new contract with a neat finish from Jakub Blaszczykowski's pass.

Henrik Mkhitaryan and Nikolaos Ioannidis made it three before the half hour, before Gundogan went closing to doubling his own tally with a free-kick that rattled the crossbar

After the break Dortmund continued to dominate, with Pascal Stenzel and Mitsuru Maruoka sealing victory on Tuchel's debut.