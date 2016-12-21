Gundogan: There is no coach like Guardiola

Pep Guardiola is an incomparable coach when it comes to tactical preparation, Manchester City midfielder Ilkay Gundogan has said.

City came from behind to beat Arsenal 2-1 on Sunday to reignite their hopes of challenging for the Premier League title and alleviate some of the criticism of their manager's methods.

A serious knee ligament injury means Gundogan is likely to be watching from the sidelines for the remainder of the season, ruling him out when his side travel to Anfield to face Liverpool and his old Borussia Dortmund boss Jurgen Klopp this month.

The Germany international believes both Klopp and Guardiola are at the very top of their game, but says the ex-Barcelona man's meticulous approach sets him apart.

"Both are world-class coaches with their own qualities. Both are passionate, even if it's in different ways," he told Sport Bild.

"Pep thinks about every different situation and has solutions for them. There is no coach like him.

"Pep has great charisma. Everybody who knows him sees that his football was always dominant and he had success every time.

"Kloppo has an enormous spectrum of things he is able to do. He can fascinate people, make them laugh, so you become a fan of him very quickly."