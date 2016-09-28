Gunes rues Besiktas' inability to see off Dynamo

Besiktas coach Senol Gunes rued his team's inability to make the most of their first-half superiority as Dynamo Kiev left Istanbul with a 1-1 draw in the Champions League on Wednesday.

Ricardo Quaresma's fine first-half free-kick had given the hosts a deserved lead just before the half-hour mark.

However, they failed to add to their lead and 18-year-old substitute Viktor Tsygankov levelled for Dynamo with 25 minutes to play, leaving Besiktas to dwell on what might have been.

"We had control until their goal," Gunes told a news conference. "We kept them away from our goal and affected our opponents' game. We were golden with our morale and dominance.

"When Dynamo scored, they took control of the game.

"After we went 1-0 up we could have increased the lead, but we declined. I am sorry of course when we lose points."