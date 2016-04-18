Guti taunts Barcelona after Valencia defeat

Former Real Madrid midfielder Guti has once again mocked Barcelona on social media in the wake of their 2-1 loss to Valencia on Sunday.

An own goal from Ivan Rakitic and a Santi Mina strike sealed the win for Pako Ayestaran's side, meaning the Liga champions are now level on points with Atletico Madrid and just one ahead of Real Madrid at the top of the table.

Guti, who has been involved in Twitter spats over Barcelona in the past, appeared to taunt the Catalans once more shortly after the match at Camp Nou.

The 38-year-old tweeted the words 'Now it really is...', followed by a series of disparaging emojis.

Ahora sí qApril 17, 2016

Guti posted a similar but shorter tweet in the wake of Barca's shock defeat to Real Sociedad earlier this month.

Barca have now failed to win any of their last four in La Liga and exited the Champions League at the hands of Atletico last week.