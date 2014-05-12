Gyan and Muntari in provisional Ghana squad

All participating nations are required to submit provisional squad lists by Tuesday, with those groups being trimmed to 23 players by June 2.

The duo represented the African nation in both 2006 and 2010, reaching the last 16 and quarter-finals respectively, and are among the more experienced players likely to be heading to Brazil.

Milan's Michael Essien takes his place in a midfield with a strong Serie A representation, which also features Emmanuel Agyemang-Badu of Udinese and Juventus' Kwadwo Asamoah.

There is no place, however, for Ghana's most capped player Richard Kingson, with Adam Kwarasey, Fatau Dauda and Stephen Adams set to fight it out for the number one jersey.

Ghana face the Netherlands in a friendly on May 31, and have been drawn in Group G alongside Germany, Portugal and United States.

Full squad:

Goalkeepers: Adam Kwarasey (Stromsgodset), Fatau Dauda (Orlando Pirates), Stephen Adams (Aduana Stars).

Defenders: Samuel Inkoom (Dnipro), Daniel Opare (Standard Liege), Harrison Afful (ES Tunis), Jeffrey Schlupp (Leicester City), John Boye (Rennes), Jonathan Mensah (Evian), Jerry Akaminko (Eskisehirspor), Rashid Sumaila (Mamelodi Sundowns).

Midfielders: Michael Essien (Milan), Mohammed Rabiu (Kuban Krasnodar), Emmanuel Agyemang-Badu (Udinese), Kwadwo Asamoah (Juventus), Sulley Muntari (Milan), Albert Adomah (Middlesbrough), Wakasu Mubarak (Rubin Kazan), Christian Atsu (Chelsea) , David Accam (Helsingborg), Andre Ayew (Marseille), Afriyie Acquah (Parma).

Strikers: Asamoah Gyan (Al Ain), Kevin-Prince Boateng (Schalke), Abdul Majeed Waris (Valenciennes), Jordan Ayew (Marseille).