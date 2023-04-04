Erling Haaland has 40 per cent chance of scoring 40 Premier League goals this season, according to bookmakers

Erling Haaland has been given a 40 per cent chance of scoring 40 goals in the Premier League this season, with ten games remaining for the Norwegian to hit that tally.

Having scored 28 goals so far, Haaland will need to bag 12 goals in the remainder of the campaign to break the 40 mark, certainly not an insurmountable target for the 22-year-old.

According to betting experts OLBG (opens in new tab), the likelihood of Haaland becoming the first player in Premier League history to score 40 goals in one season is 6/4 - or 40 per cent.

Andy Cole and Alan Shearer currently share the record of most goals in a single season, when they both bagged 34 at the beginning of the Premier League era. However, those tallies were achieved in 42-game seasons, meaning Mo Salah's 32 goals in the 2017/18 campaign is the best record in the league's current format.

The bookies have still given Haaland a slim chance of reaching at least 50 league goals this season, offering odds of 25/1. Despite the high price and Haaland's freakishly incredible scoring exploits this season, surely even that ridiculous record is out of the realms of possibility for the Norwegian.

He has been given a one in four chance of adding another two hat-tricks to his total before the season is complete, though, which would surely aid his chances in reaching the coveted 40 goals mark.

Manchester City's next game is against bottom-of-the-table Southampton on Saturday 8 April, and Pep Guardiola is hopeful his star striker will return to the starting XI for the game after missing City's win over Liverpool through injury.

On Monday, the City manager said: “Erling is getting better. On Friday he felt a little bit better compared to the previous two days,” Guardiola said, of his number nine.

“It's five days to Southampton, so hopefully can still help us like he has all season.”

It is imperative they win the game, too, in order to put pressure on league leaders Arsenal. City are currently eight points behind the Gunners with a game in hand.