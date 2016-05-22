Haiti finalise 23-man Copa America squad

There were few surprises as Haiti coach Patrice Neveu named his 23-man squad for the Copa America Centenario in the United States next month.

Haiti, who are competing in the continental competition for the first time, will be looking to build on their quarter-final performance at last year's CONCACAF Gold Cup.

Top-scorer from that tournament, 22-year-old Duckens Nazon, is included in the squad, and will front the line alongside Kervens Belfort, Jean-Eudes Maurice, Wilde-Donald Guerrier and Jeff Louis.

Six of the 23 players ply their trade in the United States, but only Soni Mustivar (Sporting Kansas City) is playing in MLS, with the rest in NASL.

The majority of the squad play overseas, with uncapped Luis Valendi Odelus the only representative from the Ligue Haitienne.

Haiti have a tough ask to make it out of Group B, drawn alongside Brazil, Ecuador and Peru.

Neveu and Co. begin against two-time champions Peru on June 4, before facing eight-time winners Brazil on June 8 and then Ecuador on June 12.

Haiti squad in full:

Goalkeepers: Steward Ceus (Minnesota United), Luis Valendi Odelus (Aigle Noir), Johnny Placide (Reims)

Defenders: Jean Sony Alcenat (Voluntari), Judelin Aveska (Atletico Uruguay), Alex Junior Christian (Vila Real), Romain Genevois (Nice), Reginal Goreux (Standard Liege), Kim Jaggy (Aarau), Mechack Jerome (Jacksonville Armada), Stephane Lambese (Paris Saint-Germain B)

Midfielders: Jean Alexandre (Fort Lauderdale Strikers), Max Hilaire (Cholet), Kevin Lafrance (Chrobry Glogow), James Marcelin (Carolina RailHawks), Pascal Millien (Jacksonville Armada), Soni Mustivar (Sporting Kansas City), Sony Norde (Mohun Bagan)

Forwards: Kervens Belfort (1461 Trabzon), Wilde-Donald Guerrier (Wisla Krakow), Jeff Louis (Caen), Jean-Eudes Maurica (Sai Gon), Duckens Nazon (Laval)