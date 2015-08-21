Halilovic to spend season with Gijon

Barcelona have loaned highly rated teenager Alen Halilovic to fellow La Liga side Sporting Gijon for the 2015-16 season.

Halilovic moved to Camp Nou last year and is tipped for a bright future having become Croatia's youngest debutant at international level.

The 19-year-old played for Barcelona B throughout the 2014-15 campaign, but did feature for the first team in a Copa del Rey tie against Elche in January.

He was also utilised by Barca in pre-season, but will now continue his development with Gijon, who gained promotion back to La Liga last term.

Halilovic's debut for Gijon could come against Real Madrid when Rafael Benitez's side visit El Molinon in the opening round of Liga matches this weekend.