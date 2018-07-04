Halldorsson joins Qarabag after heroics against Messi
Iceland goalkeeper Hannes Thor Halldorsson, who saved a penalty from Lionel Messi at the World Cup, has joined Azerbaijani club Qarabag.
Halldorsson shot to fame when he prevented Messi from finding the net in Iceland's 1-1 draw with Argentina in their World Cup Group D opener, despite that being the high point of his tournament.
The 34-year-old went on to concede five goals in three games as Iceland finished bottom of the group but Qarabag - who twice held Atletico Madrid to a draw in the 2017-18 Champions League - have added him to their squad.
The move brings to an end Halldorsson's two-year spell at Randers, for whom he played 65 games in the Danish Superliga.
Qarabag, who won the Azerbaijani Premier League in 2017-18, are preparing to play Olimpija Ljubljana from Slovenia in the Champions League first qualifying round on July 11.
