Hamburg bring in Spahic after head-butt ban
Following his sacking by Bayer Leverkusen, Emir Spachic is back in the Bundesliga with Hamburg.
Hamburg have completed the signing of free agent Emir Spahic, almost three months after he was sacked by Bayer Leverkusen for headbutting a steward.
The Bosnia-Herzegovina defender saw his contract at Leverkusen terminated after the incident was filmed in the aftermath of April's DFB-Pokal defeat to Bayern Munich.
As well as leaving Leverkusen, Spahic was also hit with a three-month ban by the German Football Association (DFB).
That suspension is due to end on July 12, with Hamburg confirming the 34-year-old's signing on a one-year deal.
"We have discussed the incident in Leverkusen," Hamburg chairman Dietmar Beiersdorfer said in a statement on the club's official website.
"We also evaluated this issue internally and then decided to make the commitment."
Spahic joins a relatively new-look Hamburg, after the club were involved in the Bundesliga's relegation play-offs for a second season running last term.
Captain Rafael van der Vaart departed for Real Betis while long-serving defender Heiko Westermann has also left the club.
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.