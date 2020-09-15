Hamilton confirm three positive coronavirus test results

Hamilton have confirmed three positive Covid-19 test results and a consequent one-day stadium shut-down.

The individuals involved will self-isolate for 10 days in line with the Scottish Government’s coronavirus guidelines.

A further round of testing will take place ahead of the trip to Kilmarnock at the weekend.

Club statement: COVID-19

The Lanarkshire club announced on their official website that “those affected will now self-isolate in line with Scottish Government and JRG (Joint Response Group) guidelines for 10 days”.

The statement continued: “As a precaution, first-team and academy operations have been suspended for today whilst we deep clean the building.

“We will return to normal business tomorrow with further tests planned for all players and staff.”

It is not yet clear if those who tested positive are first-team players, youth players or members of the backroom staff, but the news brings more concern to the Premiership outfit and Scottish football.

Lee Hodson has been self-isolating (Jeff Holmes/PA)

Defender Lee Hodson, on loan from Gillingham, missed Accies’ 2-1 Premiership win over Livingston at the weekend as he had to self-isolate for 14 days after it emerged that he shares a house with St Mirren goalkeeper Jak Alnwick who tested positive last week.

Buddies’ number two Dean Lyness also tested positive, while third-choice goalkeeper Peter Urminsky was also ruled out of the visit of Hibernian on Saturday as a precaution.

Saints signed Hearts goalkeeper Bobby Zlamal on an emergency loan on the morning of the game but he was unable to stop St Mirren losing 3-0.