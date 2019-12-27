Hamilton defender Gogic happy to help younger players

Alex Gogic was surprised to find himself the old man of the Hamilton team at the age of 25 but he is relishing the responsibility of guiding the younger players.

Brian Rice commented on how Gogic was the oldest player in his team at one stage of last weekend’s victory over Hearts.

With goalkeeper Owain Fon Williams dropping out for 22-year-old Luke Southwood in recent weeks, the youngest team in the Ladbrokes Premiership has got even younger.

Gogic has more experienced team-mates with the likes of Brian Easton and Blair Alston returning from injury and Steve Davies also playing regularly off the bench or from the start.

But with club captain Darian MacKinnon now playing a peripheral on-field role, Gogic knows he has to take on a leadership role, even though he was surprised to read Rice’s quotes.

“I read that,” the versatile Cypriot said. “I thought ‘am I old now?’

“It just shows you about the team and the youth academy, they are bringing players through. And if you are good enough, you stay in the team.

“I am one of the oldest players here with Daz (MacKinnon). I have been here three years so obviously you have got to help the young boys adapt to the game and the league.

“When I came here, Dougie (Imrie) and Daz were there to help me out, now it is my role and my time to help the young boys.

“When my time goes, the young boys will be me one day and they will be helping the under-16s now.”

Gogic is confident his young team-mates are learning fast. Accies followed up their win over Hearts with a frustrating 1-0 home defeat by St Johnstone but have the chance to bounce back in Sunday’s Lanarkshire derby at Motherwell.

“Every day I see them learn, in training they listen,” the former Swansea youth player said. “Sometimes you maybe have to tell them to do this or that and they listen and you see they are improving every day.

“Some players don’t want to listen and it’s their loss, but they listen.

“Even I learn, even probably Daz, the oldest, probably learns every game. Every game is different and every day you learn new things.

“It is just a matter of time before we pick up points because in the first half against St Johnstone we were very dominant, we just needed that final pass.

“We lose together and win together and we have to stick together. If you ask any player, he wants to play a derby. It would be great to finish the year with a win.”