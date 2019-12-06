Hamilton have no new injury worries ahead of St Mirren’s visit

Hamilton head coach Brian Rice has no fresh injuries for the visit of the Ladbrokes Premiership’s bottom club St Mirren.

Blair Alston, Ciaran McKenna and Ryan Fulton all remain on the sidelines with knee injuries.

Rice could look to freshen up his side, with the likes of George Oakley and Marios Ogkmpoe looking for recalls to the starting line-up.

St Mirren are set to arrive with only one recognised centre-back after Gary MacKenzie picked up a hamstring injury against Motherwell.

Saints are still missing Kirk Broadfoot with a foot injury, with right-back Paul McGinn set to deputise.

Manager Jim Goodwin is hopeful that midfielder Sam Foley returns after missing the midweek defeat with a tight hamstring.

Hamilton provisional squad: Southwood, Fjortoft, McGowan, Easton, Hamilton, Hunt, McMann, Want, Gogic, Hughes, MacKinnon, Beck, Smith, Cunningham, Oakley, Ogkmpoe, Miller, Moyo, Davies, Collar, Fon Williams.

St Mirren provisional squad: Hladky, P McGinn, Waters, McLoughlin, Magennis, Erhahon, McAllister, S McGinn, Flynn, Foley, Andreu, Djorkaeff, MacPherson, Durmus, Mullen, Morias, Obika, Cooke, Lyness.