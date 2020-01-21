Hamilton re-sign goalkeeper Southwood on loan

Hamilton have re-signed goalkeeper Luke Southwood on loan from Reading.

Southwood will return to Accies later in the week ahead of Saturday’s game against Livingston.

The 22-year-old played eight times for Hamilton in the first half of the season and has been cleared to return for the rest of the campaign after signing a new contract with his parent club.

Southwood told the Accies website: “I’m buzzing to get back to business and playing for Hamilton. I really enjoy playing there and it was brilliant to end 2019 on a high after defeating Motherwell.

The fans at Hamilton have been very supportive of me and hopefully I can continue to pay them back with good performances.”

Meanwhile, Blair Alston is determined to make the most of the second half of the season after a disrupted start to his Hamilton career.

The 27-year-old midfielder joined Accies from St Johnstone last summer but

missed two months with a persistent knee injury before returning against the

Perth club on Boxing Day.

Alston has kept his place in the side and, ahead of the trip to Hibernian in

the Ladbrokes Premiership on Wednesday night, he spoke with optimism about the rest of the season.

He said: “This season has been disappointing for me after starting it feeling

I was doing well, then suffering injuries.

“Not ideal. It took me a lot longer to get better than I had hoped but now I’m

feeling good and being back in the team is nice so hopefully a few more games

and good performances to come.

“Any player will tell you being injured is the worst part about it. It is horrible, it is hard to watch when you feel you can go out there and make a difference.

“But obviously if your body tells you that you can’t, there is nothing you can

do about it.

“It is just one of those things but I’m back fit now and feeling good.”