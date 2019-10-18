Hamilton wait on McGowan

Hamilton will run the rule over defender Aaron McGowan ahead of their home clash with Hibernian.

McGowan missed the 5-0 defeat against Rangers before the international break and is still struggling so will be assessed before the game.

Johnny Hunt serves the second game of a two-match ban, while Will Collar (shin) and Ryan Fulton remain out.

Hibernian’s Scott Allan should be fit for the Ladbrokes Premiership match.

The midfielder rolled his ankle against Aberdeen before the international break but has returned to the squad.

Adam Jackson is expected to be available again after suffering a concussion against Celtic while Darren McGregor (abdomen), David Gray (knee), Vykintas Slivka (ankle) and Martin Boyle (knee) are still out.

Provisional Hamilton squad: Fon Williams, Fjortoft, Easton, McGowan, Stubbs, McMann, Want, Gogic, Hughes, MacKinnon, Beck, Alston, Smith, Cunningham, Ogkmpoe, Oakley, Miller, Moyo, Davies, Martin, Southwood.

Provisional Hibernian squad: Maxwell, Stevenson, James, Porteous, Whittaker, Jackson, Naismith, Hanlon, Hallberg, Middleton, Vela, Newell, Murray, Horgan, Mallan, Allan, Doidge, Shaw, Kamberi, Marciano.