Hammer blow for David Moyes defence as Kurt Zouma suffers hamstring injury
By PA Staff published
West Ham defender Kurt Zouma is set for a lengthy spell on the sidelines after suffering a hamstring tendon injury.
The centre-half suffered the problem in Saturday’s 3-2 win against his former club Chelsea and a scan on Monday showed significant damage.
The Hammers have not said how long the 27-year-old will be out for, only that he has started his rehabilitation.
A statement on the club’s website read: “West Ham can confirm that Kurt Zouma sustained a hamstring tendon injury during Saturday’s Premier League victory against Chelsea.
“A scan on Monday revealed the damage and the 27-year-old French international defender has already started his recovery programme at Rush Green under the supervision of the medical team.”
It is a big blow for David Moyes, who lost another centre-back, Angelo Ogbonna, for the rest of the season after he suffered an anterior cruciate ligament injury last month.
Ben Johnson is also set to spend some time out after sustaining a “low-grade hamstring strain” against the Blues.
The Hammers added: “Everyone at West Ham would like to wish both Kurt and Ben all the very best in their recovery.”
