Hamsik: Bayern offer reports are nonsense

Marek Hamsik has signalled his intention to remain at Napoli for the rest of his career and branded reports of an offer from Bayern Munich as "nonsense".

Captain Hamsik has been one of Napoli's stand-out performers in recent seasons, prompting links with a move to Bayern or Liverpool.

However, after returning from Euro 2016 duty with Slovakia, Hamsik is keen to sit down with Napoli officials to resolve his future.

"Everything is possible, we'll see what happens in the next few days," Hamsik told Slovakian news outlet Pravda.

"Now I just want to relax. The season has been long and difficult. I played a lot of matches and my body is feeling it."

Asked about the reports of an offer from Bayern, Hamsik added: "I don't know anything about that, it's nonsense. Even if I got any offer, I'd certainly offer an opinion.

"I feel good at Napoli, and I can imagine finishing my career there. Now what will be important is how the club reacts.

"Even before the Euros we had a first round of talks on the terms of a new contract. If they agree, I'll stay.

"However, if not, I'll have to make arrangements accordingly. Now I want to take some time off and spend it with my family, who I've been away from for too long."

Hamsik has made 319 Serie A appearances for Napoli since joining from Brescia in 2007.