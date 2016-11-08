Hamsik missing Milik at Napoli

Napoli captain Marek Hamsik admits his team miss the injured Arkadiusz Milik, but feels their recent displays have deserved more.

Milik, 22, needed surgery after rupturing the anterior cruciate ligament in his left knee while on international duty last month.

After arriving from Ajax in the off-season, Milik had made a flying start to his Serie A career – and Napoli have won just two of seven games in all competitions since his injury.

Hamsik, whose team sit sixth in the table, believes they have deserved more for their recent performances.

"Milik? We definitely miss him a lot," Hamsik told reporters while on international duty with Slovakia.

"He's a world-class player. Nonetheless, every game we've had seven or eight scoring chances that we haven't taken advantage of. We have to do better and be more accurate.

"Our recent results haven't been the best, but we've played well. For the performances we've put in, we deserved more points."

Napoli's first game back after the international break is a trip to Udinese.