Hamsik rejected 'massive' China offers, agent claims

Napoli's Marek Hamsik turned down the chance to move to the Chinese Super League during the transfer window, the midfielder's agent has claimed.

Juraj Venglos said Slovakia international Hamsik could have followed high-profile players including Alex Teixeira, Ramires and Jackson Martinez to Asia.

Ezequiel Lavezzi, Gervinho and Fredy Guarin have also swapped Serie A for the Chinese Super League in recent weeks.

"I can confirm we received massive offers from China for Marek, but we didn't even take them into consideration," Venglos told Slovak Radio.

"Hamsik is very famous in the Chinese market and it's only normal their clubs offer a great deal to convince him into a transfer.

"However, Hamsik is concentrated on Napoli and wants to win the Scudetto with their jersey."

Napoli play AC Milan on Monday and a win will send Hamsik and his colleagues above Juventus and back to the top of the Serie A table.