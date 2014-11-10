Hamstrung De Jong ruled out for Netherlands
Nigel de Jong has been ruled out of Netherlands' squad to face Mexico and Latvia after suffering a hamstring injury.
Guus Hiddink's side face Mexico in a friendly in Amsterdam on Wednesday, before taking on Latvia at the same venue in a Euro 2016 Group A qualifier on Sunday.
But Milan midfielder De Jong will not be present, with the Dutch Football Association confirming the news on Monday.
"Nigel de Jong signs off with hamstring injury," a brief statement on their official Twitter account read. "Hiddink will decide later today about a possible replacement."
The announcement comes shortly after the news that Ajax midfielder Davy Klaassen had pulled out with a groin problem, to be replace by QPR's Leroy Fer.
After finishing third at the World Cup in Brazil, Netherlands have made a stuttering start to their Euro 2016 qualifying campaign, with just three points to their name from the opening three matches following surprise defeats to Czech Republic and Iceland.
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.