Hamstrung Deulofeu out for 'a few weeks'
Everton have confirmed Gerard Deulofeu is set to be out until the new year with the hamstring injury he sustained on Saturday.
The Barcelona loanee was taken off on a stretcher after pulling up in the second half of Everton's 4-1 win over Fulham.
A statement on Everton's official website confirmed Deulofeu faces "a few weeks" on the sidelines, meaning he will miss a busy run of fixtures.
"Scans have now shown the extent of the soft tissue injury in his right hamstring, which is likely to keep him out for a few weeks," read the statement.
Deulofeu has made a big impression since arriving at Goodison Park on a temporary basis, having initially been eased into first-team action by manager Roberto Martinez.
Everton’s next match is against Swansea City on Sunday, the first of four games in 11 days.
