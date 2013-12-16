Hamstrung Deulofeu out for 'a few weeks'

The Barcelona loanee was taken off on a stretcher after pulling up in the second half of Everton's 4-1 win over Fulham.

A statement on Everton's official website confirmed Deulofeu faces "a few weeks" on the sidelines, meaning he will miss a busy run of fixtures.

"Scans have now shown the extent of the soft tissue injury in his right hamstring, which is likely to keep him out for a few weeks," read the statement.

Deulofeu has made a big impression since arriving at Goodison Park on a temporary basis, having initially been eased into first-team action by manager Roberto Martinez.

Everton’s next match is against Swansea City on Sunday, the first of four games in 11 days.