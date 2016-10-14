Handanovic committed to Inter - agent

Samir Handanovic's agent has reiterated the Slovenian's desire to stay at Inter despite continued speculation linking him with a move away.

Inter's number one has impressed again this season with a string of solid displays for the Nerazzurri, though he has only kept one clean sheet in all competitions.

With Inter struggling in the Europa League after successive losses in the group stage to Hapoel Be'er Sheva and Sparta Prague there had been rumours Handanovic could seek a transfer.

However, despite the lure of the Champions League at clubs like Chelsea, Arsenal and Paris Saint-Germain – who are all reportedly interested – the goalkeeper has no intention of leaving San Siro.

"He wants to stay at Inter, despite a lot of interest," Handanovic's agent Andrea Pastorello told Rai.

"A lot of European clubs have asked for him, but he wants to compete against the best while wearing an Inter shirt."