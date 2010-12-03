Hangeland: Fulham moving in right direction

Hughes was sacked from Manchester City last year after failing to achieve the ambitions of the Abu Dhabi United Group-owned club before Fulham appointed the Welshman to succeed Liverpool-bound Roy Hodgson.

The West London club currently sit one spot above the relegation zone after a disappointing run of results, but Hangeland believes in Hughes’ approach to football.

“We’d like to be higher in the table than we are now,” the Norway international told Absolute Radio.

“I’m well aware that it’s a really tight league and it’s difficult to say that you’re going to be in the top half but I would like to think we’re good enough to try and avoid the relegation battle.

“He [Hughes] has an entirely different approach to football [to Hodgson] and there’s always going to be changes when you change manager, and we’re working as hard as we can to put those things onto the pitch.

“I think we’re moving in the right direction and hopefully we’ll move up that table as soon as possible."

Hangeland also explained how Hughes differs to former manager Hodgson.

“He definitely wants us to get at teams a bit more and not sit back and concede ground, as we did under Roy, so we’re a little bit more on the front for now and trying to engage teams higher up the pitch," he said.

However Hangeland regards Hodgson - who brought the centre-back to England - and understands the pressure he is under at Liverpool.

“Of course I’d like him to do well up there, he’s a great manager and he deserves success, but I think also he was well aware going to Liverpool that there’s a bit of added pressure compared to Fulham.”

Listen to Arsenal v Fulham this Saturday December 4 only on Absolute Radio extra - on DAB Digital Radio, 1215AM and online in the UK from 1.30pm. Tune in to listen to the full Brede Hangeland interview. For more visit www.absoluteradio.co.uk

By Vaishali Bhardwaj