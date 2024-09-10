Harry Kane closing in on all-time England caps record - but when can he break it?

Harry Kane is set to win his 100th England cap, which would leave him another 26 go to go break the men's record

Harry Kane celebrates after scoring for England against the Netherlands in the semi-finals of Euro 2024.
Harry Kane is set to become an England centenarian (Image credit: Getty Images)

England striker Harry Kane looks set to earn his 100th cap against Finland on Tuesday evening.

Kane is set to become just the tenth man ever to bring up a century of caps for England, joining Peter Shilton, Wayne Rooney, David Beckham, Steven Gerrard, Bobby Moore, Ashley Cole, Sir Bobby Charlton, Frank Lampard and Billy Wright.

