Harry Kane has a 'big decision' to make at Tottenham, says Steven Gerrard

England captain Harry Kane has a big decision to make at Tottenham, says former Liverpool midfielder Steven Gerrard.

Kane scored England's first goal in their 2-0 win over Ukraine at Wembley on Sunday to continue the Three Lions' fine start to Euro 2024 qualifying with another victory after Thursday night's 2-1 success against Italy in Naples.

The Spurs striker is now England's all-time top scorer and recently overtook Tottenham legend Jimmy Greaves to top the club charts as well, but his future is uncertain again at the north London side.

Tottenham will finish the season without a trophy once again, meaning Kane still has no silverware to show for his talents in an otherwise impressive career, and another managerial change is on the horizon with Antonio Conte set to leave this summer or perhaps even earlier.

"I don't want to open a can of worms but he's got a big decision to make, career-wise," Gerrard said on Channel 4's coverage of the match on Sunday.

"I've been there myself, thinking, 'is my team good enough to get me the medals?' Am I going to get out of my career what I want to get?'

"It was different for me because I grew up as a Liverpool fan, from the city, all my family were Liverpool. I knew that one trophy with Liverpool would have meant a lot more to me than being anywhere else.

"But he’s not from Tottenham, not been through Tottenham all the time, he’s got a big decision to make."

And he added: "I can't give him any advice on that, but I bet every single day of his life moving forwards it's going to be on his mind."