Harry Kane and Bukayo Saka score the goals as England beat Ukraine at Wembley

Goals from Harry Kane and Bukayo Saka gave England a comfortable 2-0 win over Ukraine at Wembley in Euro 2024 qualifying on Sunday.

Kane became England's all-time top scorer outright with his 54th international goal on Thursday as the Three Lions beat Italy 2-1 in Naples and the Tottenham striker made it 55 after 37 minutes of this one as he coverted a Saka cross at the far post.

It had been a frustrating first half up until that point as England struggled to create chances, but Gareth Southgate's side went two up shortly afterwards as Saka scored with a super strike after 40 minutes.

The Arsenal attacker turned his man on the edge of the area and unleashed an unstoppable drive into the corner after taking up a short pass from Jordan Henderson.

The game was more flat in the second half, with England on top without ever really looking like adding to their tally until the final few minutes.

Harry Maguire was left unmarked at a corner in the last minute of normal time, but the Manchester United defender headed just over the bar.

And substitute Jack Grealish was denied in stoppage time by Ukraine goalkeeper Anatoli Trubin, with the rebound almost falling to Saka.

Brentford's Ivan Toney came on to make his England debut as he replaced Kane with 10 minutes left.

England top Group C with six points from their two games. North Macedonia are second with three, having played only once so fay. Italy and Malta, both beaten in their opening fixture, were due to meet later on Sunday.