Harry Kane injury: Games the Tottenham striker will miss

Tottenham's confirmation that Harry Kane is out until early March with an ankle injury is a huge blow for Mauricio Pochettino.

The England captain has hit 20 goals in all competitions for Spurs this term and his absence coincides with Son Heung-min being with South Korea for the Asian Cup.

Even a conservative estimate for the number of matches Kane will miss runs to around a dozen matches, so Spurs fans will be hoping he can make a rapid recovery.

Here, we look at the upcoming fixture list for Spurs and assess how Pochettino's side might cope without their talisman and leading goalscorer.

119 - Since Mauricio Pochettino became Spurs manager, Harry Kane has scored a league-high 119 Premier League goals, accounting for 36% of Tottenham's total of 333 in that time. Blow. pic.twitter.com/rHoVknpok9— OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) January 15, 2019

Premier League: Fulham v Tottenham - January 20

Spurs' next few Premier League matches are not too challenging on paper, with their first match without Kane coming away to struggling Fulham on Sunday. The Cottagers have only won once since November and the reverse fixture was a 3-1 Spurs triumph, Kane scoring their last goal.



EFL Cup: Chelsea v Tottenham - January 24 & the final if Spurs progress

But it is in the cups where Kane's absence may prove the most telling. He scored the only goal from the penalty spot as Spurs established a narrow 1-0 lead at home to Chelsea in the first leg of the EFL Cup semi-final. But it was not just his goal that caught the eye, as he gave a performance full of energy and cunning when leading the line. Spurs will miss him badly at Stamford Bridge.



FA Cup: Crystal Palace v Tottenham - January 27 & the next round if Spurs progress

The FA Cup may slip down Pochettino's list of priorities partly as a result of Kane's injury as he does not have a lot of alternative options, especially with Son away at the Asian Cup. Spurs will likely rotate heavily for another London derby in the fourth round later this month. The fifth round is scheduled for the weekend of February 16 and 17, so Kane will miss that too if Spurs progress at Palace's expense.

Premier League: Tottenham v Watford - January 30

The games keep coming thick and fast with Tottenham's January ending with a home match against Watford. Spurs lost 2-1 at Vicarage Road earlier in the season, even with Kane in the team, so the Hornets could provide a tough test at Wembley.



Premier League: Tottenham v Newcastle United - February 2

A run of home games continues with Newcastle United visiting the national stadium at the start of next month. Spurs have won their last three meetings with the Magpies, including a 2-1 success in the reverse fixture earlier this season.



Premier League: Tottenham v Leicester City - February 10

Kane hit a double in this fixture last season, Spurs edging a thriller against the Foxes 5-4. Son should be back from the Asian Cup, the South Korea forward having recorded a goal and an assist in a 2-0 win away to Leicester in December, a game for which Kane was benched.



Champions League: Tottenham v Borussia Dortmund - February 13

Kane will certainly still be out when the Champions League returns and his cutting edge will be badly missed by Spurs for the visit of Borussia Dortmund. His fitness is also in severe doubt for the return leg in Germany at the start of March.

Tottenham confirm Harry Kane will miss the last 16 first leg game against Dortmund after picking up an ankle injury that will rule him out until March. #UCLpic.twitter.com/ebxjemso0L— UEFA Champions League (@ChampionsLeague) January 15, 2019



Premier League: Burnley v Tottenham - February 23

This fixture would be rescheduled in the event of Spurs triumphing over Chelsea to reach the EFL Cup final, which is set to be played at Wembley on February 24. Spurs are hunting their first trophy of the Pochettino era, but they will have to win it without Kane.



Premier League: Chelsea v Tottenham - February 27

Another game against Chelsea - and another match Kane is almost certain to miss. The World Cup's Golden Ball winner has scored six goals in 12 appearances in all competitions against the Blues.



Premier League: Tottenham v Arsenal - March 2

Kane loves playing in the north London derby and he would dearly love to be fit in time to face Spurs' rivals Arsenal, but it seems unlikely given the club's timescale for his recovery. Spurs are also due to move into the refurbished White Hart Lane around this time, although further delays would not surprise many.



Champions League: Borussia Dortmund v Tottenham - March 5

If Kane is back in training at the start of March, there is a possibility he could be available for selection when Spurs go to Dortmund to fight for a place in the quarter-finals of the Champions League. But his chances of playing in this game look slim unless he heals faster than expected.