Rio Ferdinand tells Harry Kane: If you want to win trophies, leave Tottenham

The England captain was left frustrated after Spurs surrendered a two-goal lead to draw 2-2 away to Olympiacos in their Champions League opener on Wednesday.

Speaking after the game, former Manchester United defender Ferdinand said that if he was in the same position as the striker, he would be looking for a way out – just like Christian Eriksen unsuccessfully did over the summer.

“If you look at it as if you’re an individual, put yourself in Harry Kane’s shoes, you’re saying ‘I’m off’,” Ferdinand told BT Sport.

“I’ve got to be honest with you, I’d be gone because I’ve not got time to hang around. I could get injured next season, I could lose form. I want to win now.

"I’ve given most of my career to this club and they haven’t [won anything]. Yeah, you go very close, you can keep going very close, they’ve been close a few times of winning the league and then obviously the Champions League. It’s not enough.

“I can understand Eriksen, you can understand Eriksen’s frustrations and wanting to leave and saying ‘I want to go somewhere and potentially win something’, not be a maybe.”

